Police seek Harrisburg man accused of being involved in hit-and-run

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Harrisburg man that is believed to have been driving the fleeing vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

Joshua Fry, 27, is facing accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving while suspended offenses among other charges.

On November 2, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash in Wormleysburg.

After an investigation, police identified Fry as the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fry is asked to contact WSRPD at 717.238.9676.