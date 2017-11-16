× Police seek to identify suspect in Lancaster County skimming device case

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking help in identifying a woman suspected of attaching a skimming device to an ATM machine Sunday.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East after a bank customer found a skimming device attached to the ATM. Police found a loose plastic cover with wiring attached to the ATM. The cover was identical to the ATM’s actual card slot, police say.

The pictured suspect is believed to be the person who attached the device, police say. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact Det. Edgell with the East Lampeter Police Department at (717) 291-2676.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department would like to remind people to be observant when using ATM machines. Any signs of tampering such as loose parts, exposed wiring, etc. should be reported and one should refrain from using the ATM if there is anything suspicious.

Should anyone observe someone acting suspiciously or spending an unusually long time at the machine contact the police.