× Search continues for suspect accused of killing Baltimore homicide detective; victim lived in Pennsylvania

BALTIMORE — Police and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a Baltimore Police Homicide Detective who resided in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Det. Sean Suiter, 43, was shot and killed by a man he was attempting to interview while performing a follow-up on a homicide investigation in West Baltimore, police say. Suiter exited his car and approached the man, who was allegedly engaged in suspicious behavior. When Suiter attempted to speak to the man, police say, the man drew his gun a fired a single shot, hitting Suiter in the head.

Suiter’s partner rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Baltimore police said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the force, was a married father of five children.

.@BaltimorePolice on #Periscope: Update on Police Detective shot in the line of duty https://t.co/VK6G2k1OZA — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) November 16, 2017

Police are offering a reward of $69,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, who is still at large. The suspect is described as an African American male. No further description is available, police say.

Commissioner Keith Davis vowed that Baltimore police will find the suspect.

“We remain dedicated and committed to finding the person responsible for this ridiculous, unnecessary loss of life,” he said at a press conference Thursday.

Statement from President Ryan and the FOP on the Line of Duty Death of Homicide Detective Sean Suiter, an 18 year veteran @BaltimorePolice. pic.twitter.com/IBh2QlfDvQ — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) November 16, 2017

Our deepest condolences to Detective Suiter's family and colleagues. We mourn with you @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/POVU8lH1Q2 — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) November 16, 2017