× Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey laud U.S. Senate’s confirmation of David Freed to U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed was confirmed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The confirmation of Freed, who was nominated in September by President Donald Trump, received bipartisan support from Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.

“David Freed is a seasoned prosecutor and a dedicated public servant,” said Senator Toomey, a Republican. “In addition to his extensive legal work in both the private and public sectors, Mr. Freed has an unfailing commitment to the rule of law and is dedicated to ensuring everyone is treated fairly under it.

“I have no doubt that Mr. Freed will serve the Middle District of Pennsylvania capably and admirably. I thank my Senate colleagues for their support of his nomination.”

Casey, a Democrat, also lauded the move.

“Mr. Freed has an extensive background in public service, and I am confident that he will continue to serve the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania faithfully in his new role as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District,” he said in a press statement.

The Middle District of Pennsylvania covers 33 Pennsylvania counties, all of which are located in central and northeast Pennsylvania. Federal courthouses in the Middle District are located in Harrisburg, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Williamsport.

Freed has served as the District Attorney for Cumberland County since 2006. He has previously served as First Assistant District Attorney for Cumberland County, and a Deputy Prosecutor in the York County District Attorney’s office.

He is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and the Dickinson School of Law, and served as a law clerk for Judge Harold Sheely of the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.