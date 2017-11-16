× Steve Harvey to host New Year’s Eve special on FOX

Emmy® Award-winning personality and talk show host Steve Harvey will host the all-new special FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM and 11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

In his first-ever New Year Eve’s special with FOX, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration taking place in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, featuring views of the Times Square Ball as it drops to ring in 2018. Harvey will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2017 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Performers and co-hosts to be announced.