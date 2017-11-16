Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Holiday Marketplace opens in Harrisburg on Thursday in the Village Square of The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

The two-day event provides shoppers with the opportunity to find Pennsylvania-themed gifts from several local places including the State Museum store, Ephrata Cloister, and Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. Guests can also see some craft demonstrations.

The Holiday Marketplace is hosted by The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

It begins Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for shoppers.