Tom Ridge in critical condition following cardiac procedure in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS–Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing a cardiac catheterization procedure Thursday morning in Texas, according to spokesman Steve Aaron.

Ridge, 72, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Austin, Texas when he called hotel staff seeking medical assistance around 7 a.m., Aaron said.

First responders took Ridge to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, where he underwent the diagnostic heart procedure.

His spokesman says Ridge has been responsive with physicians.

Ridge served as Pennsylvania’s 43rd governor for Pennsylvania from 1995 to 2001. President George W. Bush appointed him as the United States’ first advisor on Homeland Security following the Sept. 11th terrorist attack. He took over as the first secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in 2003.

Governor Tom Wolf issued this statement upon learning Ridge was hospitalized:

““Frances and I are praying for Governor Ridge and his whole family, especially Michele and their kids. We know Tom is a fighter and the Ridges should know that all of Pennsylvania is pulling for them as he recovers.”