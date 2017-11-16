× Two people seriously injured in crash involving horse and buggy in Franklin County

FANNETSBURG, Franklin County — Two people were airlifted to an Altoona hospital with serious injuries after an accident involving a horse and buggy Wednesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Path Valley Road, near Fannetsburg, police say.

According to police, Rebecca Eli Hockenberry, of Dry Run, was traveling south on Path Valley Road when she became distracted and drove into a horse and buggy. Two victims riding in the buggy were ejected and suffered serious injuries, police say.

The unidentified victims were flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment of their injuries, police say. There was no word on their condition Thursday morning.

Hockenberry will be charged in the incident, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.