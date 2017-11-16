× WellSpan, rabbittransit team up to offer “Four for your Fare” on November 16

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– WellSpan Health and rabbittransit have teamed up to encourage tobacco-free living.

Today, November 16, is the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.

To help promote tobacco-free living across York, all rabbittransit drivers will accept four unused cigarettes or any other tobacco product to pay for a single bus rider’s fare.

The “Four for your Fare” initiative is another creative way to help area residents live tobacco free, according to Kevin Alvarnaz, director of community health and wellness, WellSpan Health.

“We are excited about collaborating with rabbittransit to offer a unique program to the community,” said Alvarnaz. “We know making a plan to quit is tough, and every bit of encouragement helps. That’s why coming together to promote tobacco cessation is so important – so people know there are organizations in the community that support them on their journey toward a tobacco-free lifestyle.

Tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States. About half of all Americans who keep smoking will die because of the habit. Each year more than 480,000 people in the U.S. die from illnesses related to tobacco use. This means smoking causes about one out of five deaths in the U.S. annually, according to the American Cancer Society.

WellSpan Health offers tobacco cessation support, including one-on-one counseling, group classes and a self-guided program, in Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. For more information on WellSpan’s tobacco cessation programs and support, visit www.WellSpan.org.