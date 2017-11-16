× Winning PA Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at Hanover Turkey Hill store

MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery today announced the winning ticket number drawn for the first $100,000 Weekly Drawing prize as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The weekly drawings lead up to the game’s main drawing on January 6, 2018.

The winning ticket number, 00000871, was randomly drawn from among 34,377 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold from November 7 to November 13, 2017. The ticket was sold at Turkey Hill Minit Mart, 5 Fuhrman Mill Road, Hanover.

To learn if a ticket has won a $100,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our official mobile app or at a lottery retailer. Winning numbers are also found on the Millionaire Raffle page at palottery.com.

Be sure to keep tickets for the Millionaire Raffle drawing in January. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.

$100,000 Weekly Bonus Drawing prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s Area Offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.