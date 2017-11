STEELTON — A 62-year-old woman is facing DUI charges after an accident Sunday night on the 1000 block of South Front Street, Steelton police say.

According to police, Linda Scheaffer was driving a vehicle that struck a utility pole, knocking it down into the middle of the roadway. Sheaffer’s vehicle was found on Eisenhower Boulevard, police say.

Scheaffer was charged with DUI: Accidents to Unattended Property and Careless Driving.