2017 American Red Cross Heroes Awards: Adult Good Samaritan Zaavan Butts

When a fire broke out in York last fall, Zaavan Butts immediately jumped into action.

Butts noticed smoke and flames coming from two row homes and started banging on doors to alert the residents. A mother answered the first door, and Butts helped her and her four children safely escape.

Butts banged on the door of the second home, without answer. With flames spreading quickly, Butts feared that someone was still inside. He crawled through the front window to find a mother and child sleeping. He was able to alert them to the fire, and they safely exited the burning building.

Thanks to Butts' remarkable acts of courage and selflessness, two families escaped the fire without injury.