Aggressive student strips naked during classroom outburst at IU-13 school in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A student at the IU-13 school in Lancaster County is facing a juvenile aggravated assault charge after an outburst in a classroom that forced school officials to summon police.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional police, officers were dispatched to the IU-13 on Fairland Road for the report of an out-of-control student, who was reportedly in such an agitated state that it was beyond the staff’s ability to handle.

When officers arrived, the student was locked alone in that classroom. Two teachers were holding the classroom door closed, police say. The student was completely naked and drawing on a dry erase board. Staff members told police that the student became increasingly aggressive, throwing items around the classroom and attacking the staff. Several teachers attempted to calm the student down, but were unsuccessful, police say.

The student allegedly stripped naked while in a state of aggression and attacked one staff member, who suffered injuries to his right arm and hand and had his t-shirt ripped off, police say.

After officers from the Manheim Borough Police Department arrived to assist, the student was taken into custody without incident or application of force, police say.