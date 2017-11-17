American Red Cross Heroes Awards: Community Impact Shirley Bowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shirley Bowers has devoted her life to serving her community in York County.

For over a decade, Bowers has collected, sorted, and donated nearly a thousand articles of clothing every week to charitable organizations in the county. Throughout the year, she also collects new items, wraps them, and gifts them to people who cannot afford to buy presents for Christmas, averaging about 800 total items. As a juried artisan of ceramics, porcelain, and stained glass, Bowers creates approximately 200 gifts every Christmas for residents at two local nursing homes.

Throughout all of this, Bowers also finds time to support a plethora of volunteer organizations. She and her husband founded "Recycled Reading for the Troops" in 1999, an organization that now has more than 150,000 volunteers nationwide who have sent over 2 million books to American soldiers serving overseas.

Bowers has spent countless hours helping others and making an incredible impact on her community.