Department of Defense releases info. on number of sexual assault reports made at military installations

The Department of Defense released information about the number of sexual assault reports made at military installations around the world for fiscal years 2013 through 2016 (click here for the report).

“One of the features of the department’s reporting program is that service members can report allegations of sexual assault at any time and at any place,” said Dr. Nate Galbreath, deputy director DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office. “As a result, the number of reports listed for an installation doesn’t necessarily mean that the alleged incident occurred there. A report could involve allegations for an incident that occurred while on deployment, while away on leave, or even prior to entering the military. This kind of flexibility allows the department to better meet the department’s goals to increase reporting of sexual assault and decrease the occurrence of the crime through prevention.”

Here’s a look at the installations based out of Pennsylvania:

Carlisle Barracks

FY 2016 – 3 Reports FY 2015 – 3 Reports FY 2014 – 0 Reports FY 2013 – 1 Report

Naval Recruiting District Philadelphia

FY 2016 – 0 Reports FY 2015 – 0 Reports FY 2014 – 1 Reports FY 2013 – 0 Report

Pittsburgh IAP ARS

FY 2016 – 1 Reports FY 2015 – 0 Reports FY 2014 – 1 Reports FY 2013 – 0 Report

For confidential victim assistance, call or visit the DoD Safe Helpline, 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week, at 877-995-5247 or safehelpline.org.