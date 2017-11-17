× In letter to parents, Halifax High School officials say rumors of threat from student are unfounded

HALIFAX, Dauphin County — School officials at Halifax High School say that rumors about a student bringing a firearm to the school on Thursday and threatening to harm participants at a Mini-Thon this weekend are unfounded.

In a letter to parents, Halifax administration said the matters were investigated and proven to be untrue.

When rumors that the student was planning to bring a gun to school Thursday began circulating, officials say, the student was detained by administration upon entering the building before school opened. The matter was thoroughly investigated and the allegation was proved unfounded, officials say.

Later in the day, according to school officials, a rumor began to circulate that the student was going to return for the weekend’s Mini-Thon to harm participants. After a second investigation, school officials say that rumor was also proven to be untrue.

“We are certain this weekend’s Mini-Thon will be a rewarding and fun event,” the letter to parents from officials said.

The full letter appears below:

Dear Halifax Families, The following information is being shared to allay any concerns you may have resulting from unsubstantiated rumors that circulated through Halifax High School on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Administration received information before the start of school on Thursday, November 16, 2017 that a high school student planned to bring a gun to school. The student was immediately detained by Administration as the student entered the building. The matter was throughly investigated and the allegation was proved unfounded. Later in the day, a rumor began to circulate that the student was going to come to this weekend’s Mini-Thon to bring harm to participants. Administration spent much of the day working to confirm this rumor. It has been determined that it is also untrue. We are certain this weekend’s Mini-Thon will a rewarding and fun event as the Wildcats come together to help the 4-Diamonds families. As always, Administration takes the safety of staff, students, and families very seriously. Please contact the District Superintendent, Dr. Michele Orner, at 717-836-8846 should you have any questions or concerns. Sincerely, Halifax Area School District Administration