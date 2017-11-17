× Juvenile facing charges after allegedly setting fire to park bathrooms in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A juvenile male is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to the Halifax Borough Park restrooms.

On October 30, police received a report of a fire in the restrooms that caused significant damage to the male rest room in the Halifax Borough Park. Those restrooms are attached to the pool building.

Later that same day, the fire department was called to the parking lot of the Midget Football Fields at the park for a brush fire.

After completing an investigation into the fires, police have charged a juvenile male with starting both fires.