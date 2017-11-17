× Lancaster County had 238 overdose deaths since 2016, new anti-opioid website data says

LANCASTER — A total of 238 people in Lancaster County have died of drug overdoses since 2016, according to data provided by a new statewide workgroup of law enforcement and medical professionals.

OverdoseFreePA.org, an online resource addressing all facets of Pennsylvania opioid use, is part of a collaboration between an anti-opioid group founded by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, has detailed data about overdoses in counties across the state.

According to the website, York County had 211 overdose deaths since 2016. Berks County had 217.

Adams County, the only other Central Pennsylvania County listed on the website, had 41. There was no data available for Cumberland, Dauphin or Franklin Counties on the site.

Some things of note for Lancaster County cases:

About 70 percent of the overdose deaths were males.

Heroin and fentanyl were most prevalent, each found in about half of the cases.

Four of the deaths were teenagers ages 17 and under.

The data can be viewed by going to OverdoseFreePa.org and clicking the View Overdose Death Data link at the bottom left of the homepage.

“Residents will find some of this information alarming, tragic – even frightening,” Lancaster County DA Craig Stedman said. “But it is an up-to-date, genuine look at the epidemic’s grasp on our county and others across the state.”