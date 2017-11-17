Man charged after allegedly inflicting traumatic injuries to infant

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly inflicting traumatic injuries to an infant.

Jonathan Only is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Harrisburg Police detectives were called to the 2000 block of Mercer Street in Harrisburg on September 15 to investigate a child abuse incident.

Police say the infant, 10 weeks old at the time, was found to have extensive head trauma and other non-accidental traumatic injuries. The infant was transported to a hospital and subsequently transferred to Hershey Medical Center.

Further investigation and medical findings led to the arrest of Only, the infant’s father.