Michele Ridge offers update on former Gov. Tom Ridge’s condition

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Michele Ridge, former Pennsylvania First Lady, today issued the following statement regarding the status of her husband, Tom Ridge, the nation’s first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania.

“The outpouring of prayers and support for Tom has been overwhelming and incredibly meaningful to me and to the entire Ridge family. Tom is now in the early stages of recovery from a heart attack he suffered at his hotel Thursday morning. I want to thank the first responders who, as I’ve learned in the last 24 hours, worked heroically to get Tom from the hotel to the trauma center. That’s where the ER physicians, nurses and cardiac team at Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas took over. It is difficult to find the right words to appropriately thank all of the men and women who continue to provide Tom with such tremendous care. I am thankful Tom was in Austin when this happened and close to world-class medical facilities.

“It’s going to be day-to-day. Tom remains in critical condition but he’s resting comfortably and responding to his doctors. And we all know what a fighter he is. We’d ask those of you who have been sending prayers to keep them coming.”