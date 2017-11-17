× Milton Hershey School and Mansfield University announce partnership

The formalized partnership is the third college partnership MHS secured to help low-income students

HERSHEY, Pa.—On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Milton Hershey School® and Mansfield University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The formalized partnership aims to provide MHS graduates with more focused and sustained support intended to help low-income first generation college students graduation outcomes.

“This partnership demonstrates both institutions’ commitment to providing more access to the postsecondary level for our students,” MHS Vice President of Graduate Programs for Success Tanya Barton said. “It is the hope that these additional layers of support will increase our students’ persistence and graduation rates.”

The agreement will provide MHS graduates with more tools and resources, access to on-campus employment and individualized academic coaching to enhance their experience as MU students.

“With this targeted support in place, we can ensure that both MHS and MU are doing everything possible to set MHS graduates up for postsecondary success and ultimately the goal of achieving a college degree,” Barton said.

MHS already has signed memorandum of understandings (MOU) with Shippensburg University and East Stroudsburg University to offer support to MHS graduates.

The formal partnership supports Milton Hershey School’s commitment to student success following graduation through the school’s Graduate Programs for Success (GPS) Division. Through the GPS Division, dedicated career counselors, teachers, and transition specialists support students and alumni of all ages beginning in middle school and continuing to their time in college, technical programs, the workforce, or the military. Learn more at mhskids.org.

SOURCE: Milton Hershey School Press Release