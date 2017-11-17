× North Carolina trucker arrested in Lancaster County after failing field sobriety test

DENVER, Lancaster County — A North Carolina truck driver is facing several charges after failing a field sobriety test Tuesday at a routine safety check of commercial vehicles, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Mustafa P. Bailey, 33, of Winston-Salem, is charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, police say.

Bailey, who was operating a tractor trailer truck, was stopped at 8:10 a.m. while police were conducting a commercial vehicle safety inspection in the area of Colonel Howard Boulevard and Lesher Road, police say. Officers determined that Bailey was impaired, and he was unable to perform field tests as instructed.

A search of Bailey’s vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana in the cab of the truck.

Bailey was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail, police say.