Penn State women’s rugby, wrestling championship teams meet President Trump at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of the Penn State women’s rugby and wrestling NCAA championship teams from 2016 and 2017 were among the college athletes invited to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Friday.
The president met with athletes on the South Lawn, State Floor and Rose Garden on the White House grounds. He greeted each of the teams, enjoyed camaraderie and took photos.
The participating teams were:
Arizona State University, Women’s Triathlon
University of Florida, Baseball
McKendree University (Illinois), Women’s Bowling
University of Maryland, Men’s Lacrosse
University of Maryland, Women’s Lacrosse
The Ohio State University, Men’s Volleyball
University of Oklahoma, Men’s Gymnastics
University of Oklahoma, Softball
Pennsylvania State University, Women’s Rugby
Pennsylvania State University, Wrestling
Texas A&M University, Men’s Equestrian
Texas A&M University, Men’s Track &Field
University of Utah, Skiing
University of Virginia, Men’s Tennis
University of Washington, Women’s Rowing
West Virginia University, Rifle