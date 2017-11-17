Penn State women’s rugby, wrestling championship teams meet President Trump at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of the Penn State women’s rugby and wrestling NCAA championship teams from 2016 and 2017 were among the college athletes invited to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Friday.

The president met with athletes on the South Lawn, State Floor and Rose Garden on the White House grounds. He greeted each of the teams, enjoyed camaraderie and took photos.

The participating teams were:

Arizona State University, Women’s Triathlon

University of Florida, Baseball

McKendree University (Illinois), Women’s Bowling

University of Maryland, Men’s Lacrosse

University of Maryland, Women’s Lacrosse

The Ohio State University, Men’s Volleyball

University of Oklahoma, Men’s Gymnastics

University of Oklahoma, Softball

Pennsylvania State University, Women’s Rugby

Pennsylvania State University, Wrestling

Texas A&M University, Men’s Equestrian

Texas A&M University, Men’s Track &Field

University of Utah, Skiing

University of Virginia, Men’s Tennis

University of Washington, Women’s Rowing

West Virginia University, Rifle