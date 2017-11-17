× Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate in October reaches lowest point in nearly 10 years

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.7 percent in October — it’s lowest rate in nearly 10 years, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The last time the rate was 4.7 percent was in November 2007, the department says.

But the commonwealth’s rate remained above that of the United States, which declined by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1 percent. Over the year, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by eight-tenths of a percentage point.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was down 16,000 over the month to 6,399,000. For the fourth consecutive month, both resident employment and unemployment declined. Over the year, employment was up 1,000 while unemployment shrank by 58,000 from last October.