Rain to showers but Saturday’s a wet day with slowly rising temperatures

SOGGY START TO WEEKEND

Winds die down through the evening. Skies stay clear for several hours, allowing temperatures to fall fast into the 30s. Lows take place after midnight, in the lower 30s, before the clouds roll in causing them to rise. It’s a cloudy but dry start to the day. Rain spreads across the area as early as 8am in our western counties. Rain continues for a few hours before tapering to periods of showers with breaks from time to time. Temperatures slowly rise

through the 40s. The winds become breezy out of the south-

southeast 10-20 mph. They shift to the south late in the day and strengthen. This helps to boost temperatures to the 50s, meaning our highs take place very late. Rain amounts could approach a .50″

with isolated higher accumulations. Heading into Sunday, front races through ending shower threat in the very early morning hours. Temperatures tumble out of the 50s into the 40s and that is where they stay through the day. Winds become gusty at 40mph at times make readings in the 40s feel much colder. Skies are partly sunny.

QUIET WEEK HEADING TOWARDS THE HOLIDAY

The breezy eases but remains into the week. Dry weather is here to stay for much of the holiday week too. Temperatures are cold in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday and a shift in the wind, ahead of our next frontal system, pushes temperatures back into the lower 50s. The front comes through early Wednesday morning dry. The breeze picks up out of the northwest behind the departing system keeping readings in the 40s. High pressure dominates Thanksgiving Day but it is chilly in the lower and middle 40s. Friday continues dry with more clouds, as the next system approaches. Temperatures bump up a few degrees into the middle and upper 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist