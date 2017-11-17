× Retired State Policemen organize card drive for Cpl. Seth Kelly, wounded in Nov. 7 shooting

The Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania is organizing a card drive for people to send their best wishes to Cpl. Seth Kelly, who remains hospitalized after being shot in the leg and neck during a Nov. 7 traffic stop in Northampton County.

Kelly, who lives in Upper Nazareth Township, is a patient at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill. The Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania is asking for any cards, store bought or homemade, individual or packaged together from a group.

The cards can be sent to:

Cards for Corporal Kelly

c/o PA State Police

654 Bangor Rd.

Nazareth PA 18064