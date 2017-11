× Reward for information on murder of Baltimore Det. Sean Suiter increases to $190,000

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department announced Friday that the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Det. Sean Suiter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday in West Baltimore, has been increased to $190,000.

Suiter was a resident of Conewago Township, York County.

UPDATE: #Reward now up to $190,000 for information in murder of Detective Sean Suiter. pic.twitter.com/w631V3Wqxc — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 17, 2017