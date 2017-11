× State Police will hold free car seat inspections at Colonial Park Mall on Tuesday

HARRISBURG — State Police will conduct free car seat inspections Tuesday outside the Kohl’s department store at Colonial Park Mall on the 5100 block of Jonestown Road.

NHTSA certified technicians will be available to demonstrate how to correctly and safely install car and booster seats from 2-6 p.m.

Car seat owners are advised to bring car seat instructions and their vehicle’s owners manual.