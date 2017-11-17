Teen who rides bike miles to work gets surprise from ‘family’ of co-workers

SAGINAW, Mich. – A teenager who rides his bike six miles to work, rain or shine, was speechless after a huge birthday surprise from his co-workers.

Noah Robinson, 19, was given a shiny new red car after they all pulled together to get him the new ride.

“I was out of words,” he told WNEM. “I was crying.”

Robinson started working at Gladtender, a family-owned business, about six months ago. He biked six and a half miles to work every day and always made it on time, WNEM reports.

He said he’s been on his own for the past two years due to a rough home life, but his co-workers have become like a second family.

“It was nice to be able to do it because I think he now sees that he is a part of our family and he knows we’re going to be there for him,” said co-worker Dan McGrandy.

Besides the car, the business paid for the insurance.

“They’re good to work with, they are really nice people and I really appreciate it,” Robinson said.