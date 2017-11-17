U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls Precision Shooting Equipment crossbows

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Precision Shooting Equipment of Tucson, Arizona is recalling three types of archery crossbows due to a potential injury hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The crossbows can fire or discharge unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and to bystanders. PSE has received six reports of the crossbow firing unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves all FANG XT, FANG LT and THRIVE crossbows with serial numbers 2404285-2514039.

They were sold at retailers like Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Kinsey’s Archery and other archery and hunting sporting goods stores nationwide and online at PSE-archery.com from October 2016 through August 2017 for between $300 and $500.