× West York police seeking woman accused of stealing handgun

YORK — Police are searching for a 35-year-old York woman accused of stealing a handgun from a residence on the 200 block of Hoke Street in West York last month.

Jessica Lynn Soder, of the 600 block of W. King St., is accused of taking the handgun, a Taurus .38 revolver, from the victim’s bedroom while visiting the home on October 1.

Soder is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.