York Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

YORK, Pa. -- The sound of bells and brass instruments could be heard in York's Continental Square on Friday, as the Salvation Army kicked off its annual holiday season Red Kettle Campaign. It's the organization's most recognizable fundraising effort, and raises money for thousands of people who are struggling to make ends meet.

Thomas Gibson, who served as master of ceremonies for the kickoff event, and is also the York Town Crier, said the Salvation Army rates the campaign at the very top of its efficiency scale. "Meaning that the money that they collect, a significant percentage of that goes right to the people that need it," Gibson said.

The red kettles will be stationed at prominent locations in York through December 23rd.