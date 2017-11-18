A “pop-up shop” in York offers free necessities to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, Pa. - A "pop-up shop" spent Saturday giving people in need a chance to get some clothes and hygiene products for free.

The event was held at CrossFit York on W. Philadelphia Street in downtown York. It was spearheaded by Samantha Fullam, after volunteering in September in Florida with hurricane relief efforts. She says once people around here heard she was volunteering, they gave her a lot of used clothing. Fullam says while generous, many of the organizations down there didn't accept used clothing donations.

So she decided to take those donations and offer them to people in and around York city. She says her parents are members of CrossFit York and when the company heard about her efforts, donated their space for her event.

Fullam says overall 502 garbage-sized bags were donated, and that Saturday's event had a great turnout. She now wants to turn this into an annual or even bi-annual event and would like to extend it to York County.