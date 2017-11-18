American Red Cross Heroes Award: Good Neighbor Caleb Harmes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As he waited to exercise his civic duty, Caleb Harmes had little idea he would also soon have to exercise his CPR skills.

While standing in line to vote on Election Day 2016, Harmes saw a man collapse to the ground. A clinical nurse, Harmes assessed the situation and began to perform CPR. The man regained consciousness and survived the cardiac event thanks to the training and swift action of Harmes.

Not only did the man survive, but after being assessed by the emergency department, he was also able to cast his vote.

Harmes' commitment and compassion to his patients both in and out of the hospital is extraordinary. He serves as an inspiration to his patients and to his community.