American Red Cross Heroes Award: Law Enforcement Lt. Lou

K-9 Lieutenant Lou has dutifully served the York County Sheriff's Office for nine years. A purebred bloodhound who carries the rank of Lieutenant, Lou was primarily assigned to the York County Missing Child Task Force, but has helped with the tracking of fugitives and missing persons.

During his service, Lt. Lou has responded to more than 138 calles for service, most notably the Eric Frein manhunt and Ummad Rushdi case, both of which received national attention.

Lt. Lou has also participated in numerous community events, and has conducted 145 demonstrations to the public in the last four years.

Lt. Lou has possessed all the qualities of an unsung hero, making extraordinary contributions through his journey and inspiring others to make a difference. In October, Lt. Lou began his well-deserved retirement.