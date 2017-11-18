American Red Cross Heroes Awards: Good Neighbor Steven Foster Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steven Foster Jr. was on leave from the Virginia Military Institute late last summer when he headed to South Western High School in Hanover to train on their track.

While at the track, he noticed a man who, at first glance, appeared to be stretching. But Foster discovered the man was not breathing. He started performing CPR, got help from others, and eventually was able to revive and sustain the man's life until paramedics arrived.

Because Foster took the extra step to check on the stranger and quickly took action, he saved a life that day. Foster's compassion and personal initiative represent the essence of heroism.