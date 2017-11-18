American Red Cross Heroes Awards: Partner of the Year Brewery Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brewery Products has been a major supporter and incredible partner of the American Red Cross for more than five years. President Wendy Keesee has served on the board of directors since 2014.

Brewery Products was an active participant in the Red Cross Charity Bowl, having employees serve on the planning committee and sponsoring the event.

After a unanimous vote of company employees, Brewery Products re-branded the event as a way for employees to give back to the community. In 2016, the first Lanes for Lives bowling event to benefit the Red Cross was held. Event coordinator Vic Stambaugh recruited new sponsors, secured refreshed prizes and organized the event, which has raised more than $300,000 for the South Central PA Chapter of the Red Cross.

Recently, Brewery Products partnered with FOX43 to host a successful Blood Drive and kick-off for the third annual Lanes for Lives event, which will be held in March 2018.