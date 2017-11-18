American Red Cross Heroes Awards: Volunteer Jane Matthews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In January of 1996, Jane Matthews felt compelled to help during a snowstorm that caused the Susquehanna River to flood. A call to the local Red Cross chapter marked the beginning of what would become a lifelong passion for the Red Cross' mission.

Her journey began as a Disaster Action Team member, and later included new disaster volunteer orientation and a place on the Disaster Workforce Engagement Team, where she still serves.

Matthews later became a disaster instructor, where she has spent most of her time volunteering. That role has given her the opportunity to provide instruction across the U.S. and internationally.

At the Divisional level, Matthews is a co-lead for the Training and Exercise Workgroup. Nationally, she has deployed to more than 40 disaster operations, and has become involved as a Master Instructor for a series of new supervisor courses.

Matthews has made an incredible impact, not only in South Central PA but across the country during her time with the Red Cross. She embodies the spirit of humanitarianism. Her life-long commitment to service should serve as an inspiration to everyone.