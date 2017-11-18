× Car lands on porch in Ephrata, driver facing DUI charges

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A car landed upside down, on a house porch early Saturday morning in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

Police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of North State Street, just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Police found a car that had flipped over onto its roof, and landed on the porch of a house.

The driver, James Faish, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. A blood test revealed that he had a BAC of .189%, according to police.

DUI charges are pending against Faish.