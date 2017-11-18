× Chambersburg Police investigate reported armed robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa — Chambersburg Borough Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place on Friday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Cedar Street for a reported armed robbery around 9:15 p.m. on Friday. The victim told police he was walking along Cedar Street when an unknown black man ran up to him with a gun and demanded his money.

The victim handed over his money and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a lighter skinned black man, 6’2″-6’4″. He was wearing a black puffy coat with a hood, a mask pulled over his face, blue jeans, brown work type boots and black gloves.

The victim stated that he could see that the suspect had a mole or dark mark, possibly several, near his right eye or cheek area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chambersburg Area Police.