× Child, three adults injured after Heidelberg Township crash

HEDIELBERG TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Four people, including a child are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Heidelberg Township.

Southwestern Regional Police responded to the 6800 block of Moulstown Road, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a Honda CRV traveling East was negotiate a right curve when it crossed the center line and struck a car head on.

Three adults were transported to the hospital via ambulance and a 4-year-old child flown to Hershey Medical Center.

There is no word on their injuries.

Traffic was detoured for about an hour.