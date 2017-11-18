New Hope Ministries in York County helping families in need get a Thanksgiving meal

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — More than twelve-hundred families in need stood in line at New Hope Ministries in Hanover on Saturday to receive bags full of food, in hopes of bringing home Thanksgiving dinner.

“This makes a difference in their lives because they can prepare a meal like everyone else,” said Sue Fornicola, program director at New Hope Ministries.

Qualifying families walked in and were greeted by friendly volunteers with grocery carts.

“It has been a great help to us…we feel so blessed,” said Debbie Thorn, donation recipient.

From 10 to 20 pound turkeys, potatoes, corn and stuffing…these folks are getting what they need.

“We try to find a way to give people just a little extra light and excitement during this time of year,” Fornicola added.

While many are excited to whip up a tasty meal, some have gone through tragedy and hardships and are remembering what the holiday is truly all about.

“My house actually caught on fire three months ago,” said Bonnie Dorbert, donation recipient. “I have three kids so I do it all by myself….and this is pretty much the only way to get food for them,” Dorbert, added.

But thanks to New Hope Ministries, Bonnie Dorbert can now make a Thanksgiving meal for her children.

​”It feels good,” says Dorbert. “To be honest…I’d like to just sit there and watch them eat…that would be the best,” she added.