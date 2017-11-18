× Police in Dauphin County seek identity of theft suspect

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.– Police in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

Investigators say the man seen in these photos stole credit cards and bank cards from two different lockers at Gold’s Gym on Linglestown Road. It happened on Thursday, November 9th around 5:45 p.m. They say the man then used the cards for multiple purchases at local stores.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, or has any information on the thefts, to contact them. Information can be provided to Detective Lee Tarasi at (717) 909-9259 or ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com. All tips remain confidential.