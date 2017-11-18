Rain didn’t dampen spirits at Annual Harrisburg Holiday Parade

HARRISBURG, Pa.– It was a rainy Saturday, but the weather didn’t stop folks from lining Second Street in Harrisburg for the Annual Holiday Parade.

The festivities kicked-off at noon. The free parade included musical acts, floats, parade balloons and many local organizations.

Representatives from the Harrisburg Senators marched in the parade. There were police officers and firefighters there as well, along with local media outlets.

Members of the FOX43 news team were there, including meteorologists Andrea Michaels and Bradon Long; news anchors, Amy Lutz, Jackie DeTore, Ali Bradley and Jaime Garland. Sports Director Todd Sadowski was also there, along with traffic anchor Trenice Bishop. Anchor Matt Maisel served as a parade judge.

Food trucks were open for hungry parade-goers on Market Street, between Front & Second Streets.

Following the parade, an awards ceremony was scheduled to be held at Strawberry Square. Santa and Buddy the Elf planned to be on hand to greet everyone who stopped by. Happy Holidays!