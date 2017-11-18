Rain ends by the morning, breezy conditions continue

WINDY, DROPPING TEMPS: Temperatures briefly increase overnight as showers end by the very early morning. Highs occur during the AM hours and begin to drop in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures stay in the 40s with a very gusty winds. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties until Noon on Sunday, with gusts up to 50MPH likely. Wind chills stay in the 30s.

STAYING DRY: Temperatures stay in the 40s for Monday and increase to around the 50-degree mark Tuesday. Temperatures hover around that for the rest of the week. There’s a very low chance for an isolated shower Wednesday, otherwise we remain dry.

HEADING TO THE HOLIDAY: Thanksgiving temperatures are cool in the mid-40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions and a light breeze. We see a near-repeat for Friday before our next rain chance heading into Saturday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long