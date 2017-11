× SUV crashes into Wine and Spirits store in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Nobody is injured after an SUV crashes into a Wine and Spirits store in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. at the Wine and Spirits store in the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue.

Employees of the store say an elderly woman put her car into reverse and drove into the store.

The woman was reportedly checked out by EMS on scene but was not transported.