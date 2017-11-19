× Baltimore Police tweet family approved gofundme site for slain officer

BALTIMORE — In the immediate aftermath of the tragic news of Detective Sean Suiter’s death in Baltimore, a slew of phony gofundme pages cropped up, seeking to prey on the sympathies of people moved by the line of duty death of the York County resident.

Today, Baltimore Police tweeted the link to a page endorsed by the family.

According to the page, it is “the official GoFundMe page set up by the family of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Nicole Suiter, Sean’s wife, will directly receive all funds raised on this page. I am Damira, her daughter. This money will be used to support the family.

Detective Sean Suiter was shot in the line of duty on November 15, 2017 and died from his injuries the following day. Detective Suiter was shot while conducting a homicide investigation in west Baltimore.

Detective Suiter served with the Baltimore Police Department for 18 years and was assigned to the Homicide Unit. He is survived by his wife and five children. Prior to joining the Baltimore Police Department, Detective Suiter served in the United States Army.”

Also today, police say they will release the crime scene Monday morning.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is now over $200,000.