Breezy start to Thanksgiving week; staying dry

CHILLY WITH A BREEZE: Early morning lows dip into the upper-20s and low-30s. Winds will be very breezy, allowing our “feels-like” temperatures to drop into the upper teens and 20s. The breeze stays with us throughout the day, with gusts up to 25MPH likely. Highs reach the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL AND HOLIDAY: We warm up Tuesday into the 50s, but temperatures drop throughout the day on Wednesday. Our high is in the morning in the mid-to-upper-40s. If you have family coming in during the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s. There’s a very low rain chance, nothing to cause any delays with the current forecast. Thanksgiving is cool and dry with highs in the low-to-mid-40s and lots of sunshine.

NEXT WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE: Our next rain chance holds off until Saturday afternoon and early evening, though we’ll only see a few. A better likelihood of showers and maybe a few snowflakes comes in early Sunday. Clouds stay with us throughout the day with a breezy west-northwesterly wind. We’re still awhile out to call for any flakes with much confidence, but current projections bring us to the 40s with dropping temperatures later in the afternoon.

Have a great holiday week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long