Brown’s Christmas Tree Farm in York County prepares for the holiday season

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At Brown’s Christmas Tree Farm in York County, the approaching Thanksgiving holiday means setting up shop, making wreaths and cutting trees.

“The boys come and will cut all the greens and then they`ll keep cutting as long as I need them,” said Pat Brown, owner at Brown’s Christmas Tree Farm.

Owners, Pam and Lee Brown say they work hard to accommodate customers who want a tree right after their thanksgiving meal.

“I have some people that have called already, I have people that come every year…and they`ll just give me a call and say…what did I get last year…and I keep track of it,” Brown added.

Throughout the farm….thousands of trees can be found…. from Fraser Firs to Canaan Firs and Douglas Firs….there’s one of every shape and size.

“Every tree on the farm needs trimmed to make it look like a Christmas tree…or they’d be all unkept and wild,” said Lee Brown, owner.

The Browns say their pre-cut trees are also popular making it easier for families to pick one and go.

“You want to be able to see the trees and how pretty they are,” said Pat Brown.

“You have to have a little bit of love to put in all of this work,” added Lee Brown.