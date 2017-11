× Camp Hill Goes for Double Dip in PIAA Soccer Finals

Hersheypark Stadium, Derry Township – It was a cold and rainy day in the mid-state Saturday, but the weather wasn’t going to dampen the enthusiasm of Camp Hill soccer fans. The Lions on the hunt for two state championships in the PIAA 1A State Finals.

On the boys side the Lions were looking to claim back to back titles, while the girls were making their first trip to Chocolate Town USA for a championship.

